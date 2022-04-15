Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,311,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

