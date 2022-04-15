Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

