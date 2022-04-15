Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.49) to GBX 565 ($7.36) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.01) to GBX 725 ($9.45) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

