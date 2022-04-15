Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,061,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,541,000 after buying an additional 191,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after buying an additional 664,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after buying an additional 660,380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after buying an additional 76,057 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $52.82.
