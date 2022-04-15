Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

