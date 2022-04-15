Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

