Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after buying an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

