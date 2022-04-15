Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,652 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

