Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

