Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 222 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $323.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $329.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.