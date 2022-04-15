Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

