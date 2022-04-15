Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

