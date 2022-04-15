Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

