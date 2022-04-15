Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

SE stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

