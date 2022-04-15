Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 18,569 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

