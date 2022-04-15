Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 379 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

