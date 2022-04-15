Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after buying an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $51.64 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.