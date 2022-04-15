Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $265.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.81. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

