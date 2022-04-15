Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $44.84 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

