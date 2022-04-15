Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,821 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

