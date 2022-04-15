Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 24.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 52.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $108.58 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

