Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

NBIX stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.