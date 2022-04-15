Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,163,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

