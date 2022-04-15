Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Telos worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

