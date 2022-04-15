Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.