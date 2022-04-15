Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

