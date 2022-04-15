Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $402,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.
IFV opened at $20.81 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.
