Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $20.81 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.