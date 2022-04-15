Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:IFV opened at $20.81 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.
