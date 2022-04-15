UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

