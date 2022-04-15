Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $18,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

