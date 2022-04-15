CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.