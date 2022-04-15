Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 151,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

