Fifth Third Bancorp Has $310,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 868.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Carvana by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carvana by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Carvana by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

