West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of West Bancorporation worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WTBA opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.