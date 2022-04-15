Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

