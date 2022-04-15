Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,471 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $97.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

