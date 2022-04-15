iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

