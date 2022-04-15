Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bunge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $123.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

