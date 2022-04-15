Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

ICVT opened at $81.84 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.