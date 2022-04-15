Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

