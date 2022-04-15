Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

