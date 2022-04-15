Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,205 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

