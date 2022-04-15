Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

