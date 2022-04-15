Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of GrowGeneration worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.