Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of GrowGeneration worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRWG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

