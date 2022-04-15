Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000.

MBB opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $98.87 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

