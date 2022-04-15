Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

NYSE:PWR opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $137.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

