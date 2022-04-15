Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $128.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $139.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61.

