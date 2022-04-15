GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GATX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.