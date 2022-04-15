Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.27 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

